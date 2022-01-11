Kidnapper narrates how he killed 13-yr-old female hawker in Kano

21 years old kidnapper, Auwal Abdulrasheed a.k.a Lauge, who was arrested by the Kano State Police command has narrated how he killed a 13-year-old female hawker.

The command spokesman, DSPAbdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said Abdulrasheed, a resident of Tofa Township in Tofa local government in Kano was arrested over the kidnapping and murder of the teenager named Zuwaira in 2021.

He further disclosed that in the aftermath of discreet investigations, the suspected kidnapper and murder suspect was arrested on January 9, 2022.

It was alleged that the suspect was a neighbour and close ally to the family of the deceased.

DSP Kiyawa told journalists that on July 21, 2021, the case of a missing 13-year- old girl was reported to the police.

He revealed that one ASP Shehu Dahiru was assigned with the task to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the missing hawker.

He said the suspect in his confessional statement said “I lured her into an uncompleted, pretending I wanted to buy what she was selling.

“She followed me into the uncompleted building, I grabbed her hijab and tied her neck with it, I pulled out a knife and slaughtered her from behind.

“I buried her within the uncompleted building, I put a call across to her parents, I demanded N5 million ransom.

“We kept negotiating, we settled for N400,000, then suddenly they changed their mind. They now informed me that they have discovered the corpse of their daughter.”

The Police image-maker then disclosed that the police investigations into the case have been concluded, adding that the suspect will soon be charged to court for

prosecution.

