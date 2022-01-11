Kidnapped wife of deputy chief of staff, medical doctor regain freedom

The combined team of Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) and Plateau State Police Command have rescued the kidnapped wife of Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor Plateau State, Mrs Tabitha Vem and the medical doctor Dr Samuel Audu.

The wife of the deputy chief of staff was kidnapped on Sunday at about 7:45 pm at her residence in Little Ray field close to the Government House.

She was taken to an unknown destination while the kidnappers got in touch with the family on Monday evening and demanded a ransom of N50 million.

As a result of the development, there was a lull in governmental activities especially at the deputy governor office where the husband Mr Silas Ven works on Monday and the early hour of Tuesday.

Also the medical doctor, Dr Samuel Audu who work with Na Allah Na Kowa hospital Dr Samuel Audu in the Barakin-Ladi local government area of the state was also abducted on Monday at about 9:34 pm.

It was learnt that the kidnappers who were on the trail of the medical doctor right from his hospital caught up with him while driving into his premises.

“From all indication, they trailed him right from his office to his house. As the gate was opened for him to enter, they followed him in and forced him out of his car. He was taken to an unknown destination” said a source

Meanwhile, the State Police spokesperson, ASP Uba Gabriel Ogaba told Tribune Online that the duo were rescued on Monday at about 11:00 am at different locations by the combined team of OPSH and men of the Plateau State police command.

He said they were rescued without paying ransom adding that they have been released to members of their respective families.

