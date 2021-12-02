Kidnapped police DPO rescued after seven days in captivity

Latest NewsTop News
By 'Suyi Ayodele-Benin

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Aliyu Ishaq, has been rescued after spending seven days in the den of his kidnappers.

A source privy to the rescue of the DPO told Tribune Online that the rescue of the senior police officer was aided by the arrest of some suspects, who were said to have volunteered some information which the rescue team used to free the kidnapped officer.

The source added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Ogbadu, had immediately ordered the combing of the bush along Fugar-Agenebode Road where Ishaq was kidnapped on Friday.

Ishaq, it would be recalled, was kidnapped around Ise River along old Auchi–Ekperi-Agenebode Road, while his police orderly, who was in the same vehicle with him, escaped.

The kidnappers later contacted the family of the police officer for ransom payment of N50 million.

While Bello Kotongs, spokesman, Edo State Police Command, was yet to respond to the message sent to him as of press time, a source at the command confirmed the rescue of the DPO, but asked not to be named.

You might also like
Latest News

HGL, FMN set to boost food production with N80bn merger

Latest News

Persons with disabilities seek enactment of disability law in Edo

Latest News

Livable, productive cities, a veritable tool for economic growth ― Lafarge Africa CEO

Latest News

NCC to continue on roll-out initiatives to improve opportunities for licensees

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More