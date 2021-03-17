Kidnapped OOU students regain freedom

The two female undergraduates of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) that were abducted on Sunday night have regained freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the duo of Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule are in police custody unhurt.

Oyeyemi said the victims who were kidnapped on Sunday night in Ayetoro will be reunited with their families.

He, however, explained that no ransom was paid to the abductors to the best of his knowledge.

Recall that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had assured that the students would regain their freedom from their abductors unhurt, having charged the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure the timely release of Adeyemo and Oyefule.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun has commended the effort of the police and other relevant security agencies in securing the release of the students.