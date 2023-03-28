By: Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The 19-year-old girl, Adetutu Okinbaloye, abducted by some gunmen in Imoru Community of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State has regained her freedom from the captives of her abductors.

Okinbaloye, according to a family source, was released along Ifon-Benin road after spending five days with her abductors.

The kidnappers demanded N10m as ransom to release the young lady, saying the victim will not be released until the ransom was paid.

But the family source who confirmed Okinbaloye’s release could not confirm if ransom was paid before the girl was released.

She said, “I can confirm to you that Adetutu has been released and reunited with her family members.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami confirmed the release of the teenager and did not confirm if ransom was paid.

She said detectives from the command are on the trail of the criminals, assuring that they will be brought to book soon.

It will be recalled that gunmen, numbering about seven took Adetutu and two other people away from her home, but two of the victims escaped the grip of the abductors.

However, the kidnappers had contacted the family of the victim, Okinbaloye, demanding N10m before she can regain her freedom.

