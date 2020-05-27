Kidnapped Ondo Naval officer regains freedom

The Naval officer who was kidnapped by some gunmen in Ago Ajayi, Oba Akoko road, along Ikare Akoko /Owo road, Ondo state has regained his freedom.

The naval officer who was identified as Lt Commander Ajare Uchegbulah Amadi, regained his freedom after spending 11 days in the captives of his abductors.

Speaking on his release, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, said Amadi release was a sequel to the aggressive manhunt the Command and other sister agencies placed on his abductors.

According to the CP, who said the hoodlums had to take to their heels and abandoned their victims when they noticed the security agents have taken over the whole forest.

The gunmen who abducted Amadi have contacted his family demanding the payment of N50m ransom for the release the officer, insisting the officer would not be released unless the ransom was paid.

Adie said “the victim was released today, May 27, 2020 at about 0450hrs.

“His release was a sequel to the aggressive manhunt the Command and other sister agencies placed on his abductors, who on realizing that there was no place to hide any longer, abandoned him in the forest and took to their heels”.

The police boss warned travellers to strictly adhere to the travel ban on interstate movement imposed by the Federal government within this period

He noted that the travel ban was put in place to curtail the spread of COVID19, noting that criminals are using the advantage of the empty roads to advance their nefarious acts.

He, however, said the state Police Command will not give room to criminals to operate in the state, they will not operate without being tracked down.

Adie enjoins the good citizens of the state to go about their normal businesses while urging them to always stay safe by keeping social distancing as they adhere to the directives of both the State and the Federal government on ways to stop the spread of COVID19

He called for the supports of the member of the public in giving useful information to enable the command to provide adequate and reliable policing of Ondo State.