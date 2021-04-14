Kidnapped Okrika council boss rescued

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Police Wednesday announced that it has rescued Chief Philimon Iwoloma Kinggoli, Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, who was kidnapped on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, by unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt.

A terse statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the LG boss was rescued Tuesday night in a covert operation by the Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The statement added that he has taken to the Hospital, debriefed and released to reunite with his family.

Unidentified gunmen, about a week ago abducted The local government chairman kidnapped along Odili Road, an area that is becoming notorious for violent crimes.

The kidnappers later demanded a ransom of One Hundred and Fifty Million naira 150-Million for him to regain his freedom.

This happened after they had kept the chairman in captivity for five days.

The local government chairman who has been held incommunicado since he was abducted was said to be heading home after attending a stakeholders meeting of Okrika Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chapter top shots where arrangements for the flag-off of local campaigns for the upcoming local government elections in the state were fine-tuned.

