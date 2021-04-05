Kidnapped Lagos Pastor found dead in Ondo

The decomposing corpse of a Lagos based clergyman, Pastor Fredrick Ojo Aramuwa, who was recently abducted by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on his way to his Ifira Akoko country home in Akoko South East Local Government of Ondo State, has been discovered.

Aramuwa was said to be kidnapped on March 31, 2021, by the armed men while travelling with his driver and was forcefully taken to the forest, leaving his driver behind.

A family source informed that the Pastor was travelling to Ifira Akoko and he was kidnapped some few kilometres to the town along Ipele to Idoani/ Ifira road.

He disclosed that kidnappers contacted the family of the 50-year-old Pastor, demanding N50m as ransom to secure the release of the abducted pastor.

He said the kidnappers, however, reduced the ransom to N2m after several negotiations but disclosed that they only found the remains of the victim after the payment had been made.

The family member could not be ascertained whether the deceased was tortured or strangled to death by his hostages but said his remains had been deposited at the morgue at Ipe Akoko General hospital.

He said the incident affected the celebration of Easter as community leaders of the town found it difficult to break the news to the deceased 80-year-old mother and his father who is the oldest man in the community.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the development said the case was reported and the police from the command combed the forest only for his dead body to be discovered on a farm.

He said: “A farmer discovered his body in his farm and reported to the police and his remains had been deposited at the morgue. An investigation has commenced and our men are still on the trail of the kidnappers.”

Meanwhile, police in the state have arrested three suspects who pretended to be scavengers in Akure, over unlawful possession of live ammunition and charms.

The suspects; Salisu Abdullahi, Mamuda Adamu and Tijani Alilu were arrested by crime detectives attached to Oda Police Divisional headquarters in Akure.

The three suspects who were on a motorcycle were intercepted by policemen on a routine stop and search exercise along Ala area in Akure, while they found live ammunition and charms on the three suspects

One of the suspects, Salisu said that he has been in Akure for about three months to visit some family members residing in the state.

The spokesperson of the state Police command, Tee Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested near the forests along the Ala area and they were unable to explain why they were with charms.

Ikoro who said that the command will leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and property of the citizens during and after the Easter celebration called on the general public to be security-conscious and report any strange moments of person(s) in their respective domains go the police for onward action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 1,114 COVID-19 Infections Last Week, Lowest In Four Months

In the past two weeks, Nigeria recorded 3,414 new COVID-19 infections, which is the lowest the country has recorded since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December.

In the penultimate week, (March 7 – 13), there were 2,300 cases, a reduction when compared to the 2,817 recorded in the previous week’s (February 28 – March 6)…Kidnapped Lagos Pastor found dead in Ondo

Kidnapped Lagos Pastor found dead in Ondo