Kidnapped Kaduna catholic priest regains freedom

Kaduna Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas has reportedly regained his freedom barely 24 hours after he was abducted by suspected terrorists.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed the Priest’s release on Tuesday, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna.

Recall that Rev Fr. Silas was kidnapped from the rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State on Monday.

The Chancellor said, “with hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, at the early hours of 04th July 2022.

“Barely 24 hours after his abduction, Fr. Emmanuel Silas was released around 9.00 pm same day he was kidnapped.

“We want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our priest and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

“We pray to God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God for the quick release of Fr. Emmanuel Silas,” the statement directed.

