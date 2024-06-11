Reverend Father Gabriel Ukeh, the parish priest of Saint Thomas Catholic Church in the Zaman Dabo community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has regained his freedom after being kidnapped.
The priest was abducted from the rectory of St. Thomas Parish, Zaman Dabo, where he serves, on Sunday, June 9th, 2024.
Reverend Father Gabriel Okafor, the Director-General of Communications for the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, confirmed that Father Ukeh was released at about 9 pm on Monday.
He expressed gratitude for the kind and prayerful support of everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure the priest’s speedy and safe release.
