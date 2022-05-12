Kidnapped Kaduna catholic priest dies in captivity

A Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Joseph Aketeh Bako abducted eight weeks ago by bandits at his residence in Kudenda area of Kaduna metropolis has died in captivity.

This was disclosed by the Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev Fr. Christian Okewu Emanuel, in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

Recall, that the now late Rev. Fr Bako was kidnapped at his residence in Kudenda community of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on March 8, 2022.

The statement disclosed that the catholic priest had died between April 18 and 20, 2022.

“Fr. Joseph (aged 48) was kidnapped from his residence in St John Catholic Church Kudenda, where he was serving as Parish Priest, on the 8th of March, 2022.”

According to the statement, “Fr. Bako was ill before the abduction and his abductors didn’t allow him to go with his drugs.





“His own brother was killed there in his presence and after his brother was killed, his condition worsened and he died.

“We have not recovered his corpse but we have confirmed his death. People who were kidnapped together with him saw him die.”

The statement said the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has communicated his deepest sympathies to Fr. Bako’s immediate family and the entire Catholic Community of St John Kudenda; and assured them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna chapter has also added its voice to the frequent death of priests as a result of insecurity.

Speaking in an interview, CAN chairman, Rev John Hayab remarked that burying religious leaders now has become the order of the day due to the poor management of security.

According to him, the association will continue to speak under the right things are done.