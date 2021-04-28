Kidnapped hotelier, wife, children, others regain freedom in Oyo State

The owner of Agbo Hotel, Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Mr Oyedokun Oyeniyi; his wife, Busayo Oyedokun and seven others including their children that were kidnapped, on Saturday have been released by their abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the victims were released, on Tuesday, after payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the release of the abductees.

“Yes, they have been released,” he said.

Osifeso did not, however, disclose whether ransom was paid before the release of the victim.

It would be recalled that the kidnappers visited the hotel in Ogbomoso at about 10 p.m. on Saturday pretending to be lodgers and shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping the victims.

The kidnappers had demanded N32 million ransom for the release of the abductees.

