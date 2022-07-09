Kidnapped former Kaduna LG secretary killed by bandits after collecting ransom

The immediate past Secretary of Birnin-Gwari Local Government council, Abubakar Muhammad Aliyu (Mai Yalo) who was kidnapped by armed bandits on his farm about three weeks ago has been killed.

This was disclosed by the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Kasim Ishaq Kasai in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the bandits collected a ransom but killed him about 11 days ago.

“We were told of his death yesterday (Thursday) by his younger brother who escaped from the bandits’ den.

“According to his family and friends, the Salatul ga’ib in respect of him will take place on Saturday, 10th Dhul-Hijjah, 1443 (July 9, 2022) at the Izala Eid Ground, near Airforce Base, Funtua Road, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State immediately after Eid el-Kabeer prayer.

“Those who cannot be at Birnin Gwari at that time can pray for the repose of his soul wherever they may be,” the statement declared.

