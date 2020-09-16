Kidnapped DSS officer reportedly killed during shootout between colleagues, kidnappers

An officer with the Directorate of State Security (DSS), Abuja, Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa who was kidnapped on Saturday was reportedly killed during a shootout between his colleagues and the kidnappers.

Tribune Online reports that Bindawa was kidnapped in his residence in Katsina on Saturday when he came for the weekend.

It was gathered that the deceased was kidnapped as soon as he arrived from Abuja.

The kidnappers, it was learnt, called his family members and demanded a ransom of N25m. His family members later negotiated and agreed to pay N5m to the kidnappers.

However, it was gathered his office was contacted and his colleagues pleaded that they wanted to go and pay the ransom on behalf of the family.

At the meeting point, it was gathered that the DSS operatives ambushed the kidnappers during the payment of ransom. Many bandits reportedly lost their lives in the shootout that ensued.

It was gathered that those who escaped bandits went back to their hideout, killed Bindawa and dumped his body in the bush.

Another account said the DSS officer was killed after the bandits collected the N5m ransom from his family members.

As at the time of filing the report, the Katsina police command image maker, Isah Gambo said that the command is yet to be brief on the incident.

