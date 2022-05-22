Kidnapped Anambra lawmaker allegedly beheaded, head staked at motor park

Disaster struck yet again in Anambra State on Saturday night as yet to be identified gunmen allegedly beheaded the House of Assembly member representing Aguta II Constituency, Hon Okechukwu Okoye.

Okoye, who is the lawmaker representing the immediate state constituency of Governor Charles Soludo, was kidnapped on Sunday, May 15, 2022, alongside his aide, and his aide, Cyril Chiegbok.

In a Facebook post by one Itumo Palm-Tree Ndubisi, former Technical Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor, Okoye’s decapitated head was dumped at Chisco Park in Amichi Community of Anambra state.

The video of the dumped decapitated head in a carton by a bush side has since been trending on social media since Saturday night

Governor Soludo, a source disclosed, received the gruesome murder of Okoye “with shock and deep sadness”, and was said to have consoled his Isuofia kinsmen.

It will be recalled that during the September 2021 governorship election in the state, some gunmen attacked Soludo, then an aspirant under the banner of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) while holding a town hall meeting with his Isuofia clansmen and in the process killed three policemen.





The governor was also said to have placed a bounty of N10 million on the heads of the killers of Okoye, just as he was quoted to have assured the people of the state that no stone would be left unturned in tracking down the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Chief Paul Nwosu over the matter did not yield any positive efforts as he neither responded to the messages sent to him nor picked up the call place on his mobile number.

Anambra State, like most states in the South-East geopolitical zone, has been on the edge in recent times due to the activities of gunmen, who have been on the prowl in the state.

A few days ago, the gunmen were reported to have listed some LGAs in the state they proposed to attack in the weeks to come.