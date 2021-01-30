Kidnapped 50-year-old school principal regains freedom

Eight days after he was kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen, 50-year-old school principal, Iliyasu Suleiman, has regained his freedom.

A family source told Tribune Online early Saturday morning that Iliyasu Suleiman who is the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Lere in Tafawa Balewa LGA, Bauchi was released in the wee hours of Saturday.

The family source added that “our brother has been released and has returned home. The family will meet later to discuss the developments. Definitely, at end of the meeting, we will get back to you.”

He thanked all those who did one thing or the other which culminated into the safe return of their brother from the den of the kidnappers though he said that the victim was really traumatised.

Efforts to get confirmation of the development from the Bauchi State Police Command failed as the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili did not pick up the phone nor did he respond to the SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to his number as of the time of filing this report.

More details later…

