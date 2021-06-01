Kidnap female victim rescued as police arrest cocaine kingpin, gunrunner, others in Delta

The operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta Command, have rescued one Ibude Celestine, a female kidnap victim, from her abductors along Usiefurun Community Off Ughelli/Warri road, Delta State.

This is just as the dragnet of the command has also inclosed a suspected cocaine kingpin, three suspected cultists and a gunrunner at various locations in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Tuesday.

He said Celestine was abducted on May 27 in her Lexus Jeep after dropping off her kids at about 7:30 a.m at their school in Okoukoko.

He added that at about an hour later, a patrol team of the police on stop-and-search duty along Ughelli/Warri expressway by Ekrehavwe community junction intercepted the hoodlums and rescued her.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the police, abandoned the victim’s gold colour Lexus RX 350 Jeep with Reg. No. LSD 366 CL, Chassis No. 2T2HK3U08C077223 and their operational vehicle – a black colour Honda Pilot Jeep with Reg. No Lagos KTU 911EJ, and Chassis No. 2HKYF18604H541056 and fled into the bush.

“Upon search of the abandoned Honda Pilot Jeep, one Pump Action Gun, Breech No. 870150457 and six (6) live cartridges were recovered. The victim and the exhibits have been handed over to Supol Agborho. An investigation is on to arrest the fleeing suspects,” he disclosed.

DSP Edafe stated that Eric Atijegbe, 35, Adams Esubi, 46, Joshau Oda, 18, and nine others from Okpe were arrested at a Sapele hideout of 50 drug suspects on May 29th and contrabands such as cocaine, refnol, Indian hemp, cracks and other illicit drugs were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, three suspected cultists namely: Onomua Victor, 29, Saturday (surname unknown), and Ibru Adegbor all from Jesse were arrested after confessing to being members of Aro Bagger Confraternity, and that the cult leader, who was on the run, was in possession of a cut-to-size gun.

Edafe disclosed that on further interrogation, the cult suspects confessed that one Jesse-born gunrunner, Francis Ogono, 42, was their supplier of weapons.

Egono, according to Edafe, was later arrested on May 29 and a single barrel gun, and several tools used in the production of cut-to-size guns were recovered from him while further investigations were ongoing.

He said in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, a continuous raid of black spots to restore sanity in the state would be sustained by his men across the state.

