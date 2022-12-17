Kid skit maker, Kiriku, celebrates 8th birthday in style

Entertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa

Popular kid skit maker and comic actor, Enorense Victory, better known professionally as Kiriku, has marked his 8th birthday on Saturday with beautiful pictures he shared on social media.

To commemorate the special day, the Benin City-born content creator took to his verified Instagram today to share dapper-looking pictures of himself and asked his fans and supporters to wish him the best as he clocked a new age.

He also posted the details of his bank account for those who may want to send him money as his birthday gift.

“+ 1 🎂🥰 Wish me well 🙏🏽 Send your Gift 🎁😁 1467489984 Enorense happy. AccessBank.” He captioned the pictures.

To celebrate his birthday, his fellow skitmakers such as Cute Abiola, Nas boi, and Isokoboy among others took to the comment section of the birthday post to pour encomiums on him.

Kiriku, who is well known for using the phrase ‘Abeg shift’ in most of his skits is still a primary school student and he is currently being managed by his brother, Umbrella boy.

Since coming to the limelight through the comic industry, he has collaborated with the likes of Sabinus, Brodda Shagi, Cute Abiola, and Officer Woos, among others 

 

