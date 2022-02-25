Kid entertainers to watch in 2022

The entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa has grown in leaps and bounds in the last few years and it is safe to say the world is finally giving deserved attention. While entertainers like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, AKA, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage etc continue to dominate headlines. Friday Treat’s focus this week is on the next generation of entertainers who are already making big statements in their chosen expressions. Here is a shortlist of some of the talents in focus; In no particular order.

Lordmaine

Lordmaine (born January 1, 2014) whose real name is Oluwateniola Womandi, is a Nigerian-born model, actor, singer, Instagram kid Influencer, fashionista and the CEO of ‘Elegant kids’.

Besides modelling, Lord Maine’s mother, Toyin Lawani, who is a fashion designer, entrepreneur and also the CEO of Tiannah’s empire, has helped him set up a clothing line called the ‘Elegant kids’. Lord Maine has also launched a YouTube channel that trains kids on keeping fit and eating right. As an entrepreneur and business owner, LordMaine runs the following businesses; Elegant Kids, Tenor Biscuit, Tenor Kicks and Tenor Gym

Emmanuella

Emmanuella Samuel popularly known as Emmanuella is a 12-year-old Imo State indigene, who made it into the comedy industry at the age of five after her brief encounter with Mark Angel. She became well-known after her comedy skit ‘This is not my real face oh’.

Having many awards both internationally and locally to her name, one which stands out was her recent award as Nickelodeon Kids’ choice award for favourite African social star. She indeed possesses an undeniable talent and a force to reckon with in the comedy industry if her talents are well-tapped.

Makayla Malaka

Makayla Malaka is a young talented nine years old child who has become a sensation in the music industry. Ever since she released her first-ever single, ‘Just Dance’ at the age of six, Makayla has been constant in delivering content. Her debut album ‘Eight’ was released on her eighth birthday in June 2020 and included many songs including her hit track ‘Grandma Told Me’, which fellow child stars grooved to.

The talented artiste recently teamed up with award-winning comedienne, Emmanuella and saxophonist, Temilayo Abodunrin on a new Afrobeat track titled ‘Yes o’, which is currently receiving airplays from major media outfits in the country.

On February 11th, 2022, Makayla featured a dance group called ‘The incredible kids’ in her new single which is the third single off her third studio album. The track was delivered in an ‘Amapaino’ sound.

DJ Arch Junior

DJ Arch Junior is the world’s youngest DJ. His real name is Oratilwe Hlongwane. He is an eight-year-old DJ from Florida. He is most popularly known as DJ Arch Junior. He was the winner of the sixth season of South Africa’s Got Talent in 2015 when he was just three-years-old. The little DJ even got the ‘Golden Buzzer’ during his audition.

Arch was born on May 3, 2012 in South Africa. He has also competed in several reality talent shows around the world. His video went viral on YouTube when he was only three years old. He has always been passionate about music, especially as a disc jockey.

Regarding education, he has been homeschooling. Till date, he is the youngest DJ in the world. He is an aspiring young DJ in the music industry, who has been already recognised as a young DJ all across the globe.

Anthony Mmesoma Madu

An 11-year-old Lagos boy who is Nigeria’s viral ballet dancer got popular after a 45-second video, shot in June outside the home of his ballet teacher in Ajangbadi, an isolated, end-of-the-road coastal town on the outskirts of Lagos, was posted on IG and has raised sensation amongst Nigerians. Multiple scholarships from around the world have flooded in enabling him to pursue his passion. One of those scholarships came from the prestigious Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre in the US. As Anthony prepares to embark on a journey that ushers him into chasing his passion, we can only trust a big comeback from this rising star.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kid entertainers to watch Kid entertainers to watch

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kid entertainers to watch Kid entertainers to watch