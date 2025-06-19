Khamenei ‘cannot continue to exist,’ Israel threatens Iran’s Supreme Leader

Israel threatens Khamenei, with its Defense Minister issuing a stark warning against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The minister alleged that a man like [Khamenei] has consistently aimed at destroying Israel through his agents.

According to him, as reported by Al Jazeera, “A man like [Khamenei] has always aimed at destroying Israel through his agents. This man, who is willing to attack us, must not stay alive. This matter, the matter of stopping this man, eliminating him, is part of the campaign, and we now understand his role because before, he was talking about the destruction of Israel.”

This explicit statement expressed how seriously Israel threatens Khamenei, the Iran’s Supreme Leader viewing his elimination as ‘part of the campaign’ to stop his alleged aim of destroying Israel through his agents.”

These comments follow an Iranian attack on Beersheba which reportedly damaged the Soroka Medical Center.

Israel has increasingly hinted at regime change in Iran as a potential war goal since launching its recent military operations against the Islamic Republic.

Following Israel’s initial attacks on Iran last Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released an English video message to Iranians, expressing his hope that the military operation would “clear the path for you to achieve your freedom.”

The explicit threat against Khamenei by the Israeli Defense Minister marks a notable escalation in rhetoric by coming amidst heightened tensions and ongoing military exchanges between Israel and Iran.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump also weighed in on Khamenei, stating in a social media post: “We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now… Our patience is wearing thin.”

This comment from Trump, despite his past rejection of an Israeli plan to target Khamenei, emphasises the extreme nature of the current discussions surrounding the Iranian leadership.

Israel and Iran have been engaged in escalating hostilities, with Israel conducting strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, and Iran retaliating with missile and drone attacks.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE