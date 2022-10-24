KGCSDA commissions motorized borehole, block of classrooms at Angwa-Ogebe

The Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (KGCSDA), has commissioned a motorized borehole, block of classrooms in Angwa-Ogede in Ankpa local government council of the state.

The projects which are a block of classrooms for L.E.A Primary School, Angwa-Ogebe and a motorized borehole were commissioned and facilitated by the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman.

The facilitator of the motorized borehole and a block of classrooms to the Angwa-Ogebe community told the gathering that the projects are parts of his little ways of appreciating the people of his area for their prayers and support as well as his initiative aimed at bringing the new direction benefits closer to the area.

Usman said the administration of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello is all about human and community development just as he called on people in the area not to relent in their support for all government programmes so as to attract more benefits.

He also promised them that he would always be a good ambassador of Angwa-Ogebe and Ankpa Local Government Area anywhere he found himself.

The General Manager, Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (KGCSDA), Alhaji Dauda Momoh, in his remark appreciated the people of Angwa-Ogebe for their cooperation and support which led to the completion of the projects.

Alhaji Momoh who commended the facilitator of the projects, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman for his continuous willingness to give back to his immediate community assured that more development from KGCSDA will come to the area.

He stressed that the well-being of women in the community would be taken into consideration in the next projects to be allocated to the community.

While assuring the people of Angwa-Ogwebe of more government presence, Momoh charged them to always pray and support Dr. Usman as he brings more opportunities to the community.

Earlier, the Youth Chairman of the Angwa-Ogebe community, Mallam Wahab Danbala, said Dr. Usman is a blessing to the community as he is always interested in the well-being of people.

Mallam Danbala disclosed that many others have been working with the government but none has done much as Dr. Usman has done in terms of providing job opportunities, and community and human development in Angwa-Ogebe and Ankpa Local Government as a whole.

While praying to God to always bless the facilitator of the commissioned projects, Mallam Danbala assured him of continuous support from youths, women and others in the area.

Other dignitaries at the commissioning of the projects are the Provost, Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa, Dr. Mohammed Kabir Ibrahim, Director of Works and Services of Kogi State Polytechnic, Engr. Abdullahi Adamu Ayni, Dean, School of Management Studies of the Polytechnic, Dr. Joel Akowe, Acting Director, Information Technology and Resource Centre, and Mr. Rock Adeiza, among others.

