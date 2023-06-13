In furtherance of its commitment to tackling unemployment and encouraging entrepreneurs in Nigeria, employees of Keystone Bank Limited recently donated grinding machines to over 600 women across the country and a cash token of N5,000 each.

The bank employees also trained the women on financial literacy and bookkeeping to enable them take control of their financial future.

According to the employees,the grinding machines will enable the beneficiaries to improve productivity, build their customer bases, and increase their income levels while the cash will help them to support their businesses.

The first set of the women who received the support were drawn across four cities in the country, namely Abuja, Calabar, Asaba, and Port Harcourt.

The initiative tagged, “The Keystone Women Empowerment Programme” was executed under the bank’s Employees Volunteering Scheme (EVS). The project, hinged on the bank’s CSR pillar, women empowerment, addressed the current need for fostering entrepreneurship and advancing gender equality in Nigeria.

Commenting on the initiative, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, Izore Bamawo expressed enthusiasm and pride, stating: “We are thrilled to witness the transformative impact of the Employee Volunteering Scheme initiative.

“By providing women with the necessary tools and support, we are not only empowering them but also contributing to the economic growth of the communities we serve.

“We remain committed to fostering entrepreneurship and advancing gender equality in Nigeria.

“The Keystone Bank Employee Volunteering Scheme is an integral part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility strategy which encourages the employees of the bank to be involved in voluntary socially impactful activities. The scheme leverages the bank employees’ skills, time, and donations in positively impacting the social needs of the communities where it operates.

“The impact of this initiative extends far beyond the direct beneficiaries.

“Over 600 women in Abuja, Calabar, Asaba, and Port Harcourt have been positively influenced through this programme.





“The ripple effect of empowering these women has led to the strengthening of local economies, as they create employment opportunities, contribute to community development, and serve as role models for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Keystone Bank is committed to supporting the communities wherein we operate. It is also a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.”