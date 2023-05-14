In furtherance of its pursuit to environmental sustainability, Keystone Bank Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading deposit money banks, recently donated protective garments to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Presenting the items to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for distribution among its highway sweepers and workers in the FCT, the bank’s head of Public Sector Group, Suleiman Mohammed, said the burden of keeping a clean environment cannot be left to state governments alone.

Mohammed explained that the protective garments would be used by the waste management personnel of the AEPB to protect themselves from dangers, particularly motorists, while cleaning the capital city.

According to him: “As part of Keystone Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), we present these protective garments to support the government’s environmental sanitation efforts.

“As a bank, we believe seriously that if we neglect the environment, we are all going to suffer for it. The starting point is supporting those who are directly and actively participating in taking care of the environment. These are the people we see every day and night, under the sun and in the rain keeping our environment clean and safe.

“Therefore, providing them with a protective garment will go a long way in protecting and motivating them to work in a safe and encouraging manner. We don’t want them to be exposed to unnecessary dangers that could be averted by simply providing such garments.

“We are always willing to partner with states and other organizations that are committed to keeping the environment clean and safe.”

AEPB director, Engr. Osilamah Braimah, in his comments, expressed his gratitude to the bank for the gesture. He emphasized that this was the first time a bank would make such a donation to the board, stressing that the gesture would help to improve the productivity of its personnel.

He further called on other corporate organizations to follow Keystone Bank’s lead.