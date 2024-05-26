Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Keys The Prince has released a remix of his hit song “Left Right,” featuring Afrobeats superstar Mayorkun.

The original track, which took social media and music airwaves by storm, has been a fan favorite, the remix, accompanied by a captivating music video filmed in Nigeria, is expected to further propel the song’s popularity

The visuals capture the essence of the song and showcase the dynamic collaboration between Keys the Prince and “The Mayor of Lagos”

Signed to 5K Records, a imprint of Sony Music UK, Keys the Prince (also known as Omo London) is known for his unique incorporation of percussion and samples from classic songs. This sound has garnered him a loyal following in both the UK and Nigeria.

“Left Right” pays homage to iconic gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele by sampling the chorus of Ayefele’s hit song. This homage adds a layer of nostalgia to Prince’s breakthrough song.

Also, 5K Records, in a move to solidify its presence in Africa, recently appointed Daniel Gbemiro Owolabi as Senior A&R Manager. This appointment signals the label’s commitment to fostering African music’s global potential.

“We are delighted to welcome Daniel to the team,” said Moe Bah, Co-President of 5K Records.

“His extensive experience in West Africa, particularly in talent development, is invaluable. Daniel is highly respected by artists and executives for his years of dedication to the industry. This will provide 5K with deeper market insights and enable us to build strong partnerships within Africa.”

Co-President of 5K Records, Kilo Jalloh, emphasised the label’s unwavering commitment to African music: “African music is more than just a genre; it’s our heritage. We understand the importance of nurturing a local fanbase while simultaneously building a global audience. Libianca’s song ‘People’ reaching a billion streams is a testament to the impact of strategic groundwork in Africa.”

Gbemiro expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “My relationship with 5K has always been special. We share a mutual love, excitement, and passion for developing and showcasing African music, our culture, heritage, and its incredible talents on the global stage.”

