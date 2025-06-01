Keyamo’s BAG Chairman appointment, Nigeria’s strategic milestone — Stakeholder

The Chairman of Bellagio Airline Limited, Dr. Oludare Akande, has described the recent appointment of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, as the Chairman of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) as a strategic milestone for Nigeria.

BAG, comprising seven West African nations, is instrumental in harmonising civil aviation standards and procedures across the sub-region.

In a chat with Tribune Online recently, Akande said Nigeria’s leadership and influence in African aviation have been significantly strengthened with Keyamo at the helm.

He stated that Nigeria’s aviation sector is experiencing an unprecedented transformation, marking a defining era in its history.

Akande explained that the industry is now witnessing a resurgence built on renewed confidence, robust infrastructural expansion, and visionary leadership having emerged from years of regulatory uncertainty, limited foreign investment, and declining investor trust,

“The recent appointment of Festus Keyamo as Chairman of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG)—a pivotal regional aviation body under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)—is both a personal achievement and a strategic milestone for Nigeria.

“BAG, comprising seven West African nations, is instrumental in harmonizing civil aviation standards and procedures across the sub-region. With Keyamo at the helm, Nigeria’s leadership and influence in African aviation have been significantly strengthened.

“Nigeria’s aviation sector is experiencing an unprecedented transformation, marking a defining era in its history.

“Emerging from years of regulatory uncertainty, limited foreign investment, and declining investor trust, the industry is now witnessing a resurgence built on renewed confidence, robust infrastructural expansion, and visionary leadership.

“At the heart of this renaissance is the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE