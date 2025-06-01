AVIATION

Keyamo’s BAG Chairman appointment, Nigeria’s strategic milestone — Stakeholder

Segun Kasali
Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, becomes Banjul Accord Group (BAG) Chairman,

The Chairman of Bellagio Airline Limited, Dr. Oludare Akande, has described the recent appointment of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, as the Chairman of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) as a strategic milestone for Nigeria.

BAG, comprising seven West African nations, is instrumental in harmonising civil aviation standards and procedures across the sub-region. 

In a chat with Tribune Online recently, Akande said Nigeria’s leadership and influence in African aviation have been significantly strengthened with Keyamo at the helm.

He stated that Nigeria’s aviation sector is experiencing an unprecedented transformation, marking a defining era in its history.

Akande explained that the industry is now witnessing a resurgence built on renewed confidence, robust infrastructural expansion, and visionary leadership having emerged from years of regulatory uncertainty, limited foreign investment, and declining investor trust, 

“At the heart of this renaissance is the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN,” he said.

