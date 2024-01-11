The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has revealed plans to optimise and boost revenue generation in the aviation sector to support the industry’s infrastructural development.

Speaking on Thursday at the induction of the new Chief Executive Officers of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Nigerian School of Aviation Technology (NCAT), the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, told the new CEOs, “I trust that your commitment and expertise will contribute to the growth and success of our parastatals.

He said, “This event is aimed at bringing together the strategic management staff of the Ministry and the new chief executives to get to know each other and work towards the Ministry’s mandate, vision, and mission.

“The Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are public institutions through which the government implements its policies and programmes.

The Ministry is responsible for the formulation and management of the government’s aviation policies in Nigeria.

It is directly responsible for overseeing air transportation, airport development and maintenance, the provision of aviation infrastructure services, and other needs.”.

Keyamo explained that the agencies are burdened with the responsibility of giving meaning to public policies and programmes for the well-being of the people and the achievement of the objectives and goals of the government.

MDAs are permanent institutions that ensure continuity and neutrality in governance, hence the need for the CEOs to prioritise transparency, efficiency, and collaboration to ensure effective public service delivery.

“The result of our collective efforts is to build a safe, secure, and efficient aviation industry focused on making Nigeria a hub that meets international standards and best practices for the African continent.

“The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration plans to focus on optimising and boosting revenue generation for Nigeria’s aviation industry and also ensure strict compliance with international regulations and standards,” he stated.

Keyamo further said the vision of the ministry is to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and the continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by the ICAO.

“Support the growth and sustenance of local airline businesses whilst holding them to the highest international standards in the aviation industry, improve infrastructure in the aviation industry, develop human capacity within the industry, and optimise revenue generation for the federal government.

“To actualize the five-point agenda for the growth of the Nigerian aviation value chain, the Aviation Ministry is looking forward to a new phase of partnership and collaboration, leveraging on the immense opportunities in the sector to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and joint venture partnerships with heads of international economic organisations, presidents of transnational corporations, and principals of leading privately owned enterprises.”

He charged the CEOs to foster collaboration, embrace change, and lead with vision. “Your commitment to excellence will shape the future of our ministry,” the Minister stated.

