Keyamo solicits support for Nigeria’s re-election into ICAO council

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has solicited international support for Nigeria’s re-election into Part 2 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council.

Keyamo made the appeal in Montreal, Canada, during the ongoing 42nd Assembly of ICAO, a specialized UN agency established in 1944 to manage and standardize global civil aviation for safe, secure, and sustainable air travel.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, Head of Press and Public Affairs in the ministry, quoted the minister as urging delegates to support all African states endorsed by the African Union (AU) for the council election.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to ICAO’s principles and objectives, stressing that the country had invested in infrastructure modernisation, regulatory reforms, and capacity building to meet international standards.

Keyamo disclosed that Nigeria had intensified its contribution to regional and global aviation development, noting that the country would soon host the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO).

He added that Nigeria remained a major contributor to BAGASOO and continued to support the Regional Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA).

The minister further assured that Nigeria would sustain its environmental obligations by submitting its state action plan on carbon emission reduction and voluntarily participating in the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Keyamo congratulated the President of the ICAO Council, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, the Secretary-General, Mr. Juan Salazar, and the Canadian government for hosting a successful 42nd ICAO Assembly.

He also invited the council to the Nigerian International Airshow scheduled for Abuja from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ICAO Council, composed of 36 member states elected for three-year terms, is divided into three parts to ensure fair geographical and functional representation.

Nigeria is seeking re-election into Part 2 of the Council, which covers states making the largest contributions to international civil aviation facilities. Current members in this category include Canada, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, and South Africa.

