Keyamo says no one sings ‘On Your Mandate’ in place of national anthem

…accuses NDC of secessionism

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of promoting secessionism, arguing that singing Nigeria’s former national anthem in place of the officially recognised anthem suggests support for a separate country.

Keyamo maintained that supporters of President Bola Tinubu do not replace the national anthem with the President’s campaign song, On Your Mandate, at public functions, insisting that the two are performed for different purposes.

The minister made the remarks in a post on his X account on Sunday while responding to criticisms over the use of Tinubu’s campaign song at public events and comparisons with the singing of the former national anthem.

“At no time have supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sung ON YOUR MANDATE IN PLACE of the National Anthem. At every occasion, the NATIONAL ANTHEM is always sung as a mark of recognition of one of our most important national symbols, and then the President is serenaded by his supporters with ON YOUR MANDATE,” he said.

He argued that the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, should also be free to adopt any song, including the former national anthem, for his campaign or personal use, provided it is not performed in place of the country’s legally recognised anthem.

Keyamo also defended the Police Band’s use of the instrumental version of On Your Mandate to announce Tinubu’s arrival at public functions or his readiness to address an audience.

According to the minister, the practice follows an established presidential protocol in which the Police Band plays an instrumental piece whenever the President arrives at an event or prepares to speak.

He cited the administrations of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, noting that similar musical arrangements were used to announce their arrival at the National Assembly and other public gatherings.

He added that the Police Band sometimes plays the instrumental version of On Your Mandate to herald Tinubu’s presence or speech, but only after the national anthem has been performed.

The minister further argued that the use of additional anthems at official functions was not unusual in Nigeria, pointing to states that have their own anthems, which are played after the national anthem.

However, Keyamo distinguished between the adoption of campaign or state anthems and the use of an outlawed national anthem as a replacement for the officially recognised version.

He maintained that the latter amounted to an expression of support for separation from Nigeria.

“Singing an outlawed anthem IN PLACE of a legally approved NATIONAL ANTHEM by the NDC is surely an expression of a desire to have a separate country, and that is an INGREDIENT OF A SECESSIONIST GROUP,” Keyamo said.