Keyamo reacts to Oshiomole, Air Peace dispute

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered a thorough investigation into the recent altercation between Air Peace and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The dispute arose after Oshiomhole allegedly missed a scheduled Air Peace flight and, according to the airline, reacted aggressively.

However, Oshiomhole claimed he was protesting extortion and arbitrary policy changes by the airline.

Keyamo has directed aviation agencies to exercise restraint, avoid hasty conclusions, and gather evidence for a comprehensive probe.

Both parties have been urged to refrain from making public accusations and counter-accusations while the investigation is ongoing.

The outcome of the probe is expected to guide future conduct in similar situations, ensuring fairness and impartiality in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The incident underscores the need for clear guidelines and regulations to prevent such disputes in the future.

With Keyamo’s intervention, the aviation sector hopes for a resolution that will foster a more efficient and passenger-friendly air travel experience.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE