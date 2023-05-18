STAKEHOLDERS across the country’s aviation sector will be gathering together in Lagos to rub minds at the 27th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

The conference which comes up on Thursday, July 27, 2023 with the theme: ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies’, is informed by the emerging changes in the approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and among others.

A joint statement issued by Mr Chinedu Eze and Mr Albinus Chiedu, the Chairman and Secretary of the Conference Committee, respectively, hinted that the programme would feature presentations by speakers and a panel session to address issues bedeviling the sector in line with the theme.

Over 250 aviation industry professionals, cutting across the aviation, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers in the country’s aviation industry are expected to participate in the conference.

Some of the key players expected include the Director-General, Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mr Akin Olateru, the Director-General Nigeria Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Musa Nuhu, the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Matthew Pwajok, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain RabiuYadudu and other Chief Executives of the other aviation agencies.

Also expected are: the Group Managing Director, Finchglow Travels, Mr Bernard Bankole, President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Dr Gabriel Olowo the Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mr Allen Onyema and Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, DrObiora Okonkwo.

LAAC is Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring