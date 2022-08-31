Key players stress importance of multi-layered security system at airports

MULTI-layered security system, wich is technologically-driven security coverage should be provided for all airports in Nigeria to ensure both security of passengers and airports infrastructure.

This was the position of key players who attended the Quarter 2, 2022 Breakfast Business Meeting held in Lagos.

Participants used the occasion to call for an urgent need for provision of more funding for security at the nation’s airports to enable acquisition and deployment of state-of-the-art security equipment.

While agreeing there was the need to reduce the number of physical security checking points at the nation’s airports to enhance passenger facilitation and avoid discouragement of travel by air with unnecessary delays at the airport, the stakeholders unanimously canvassed for collaboration and direct engagement between aviation professionals on aviation issues with relevant aviation agencies so as to prevent loss of confidence in the sector

The gathering equally emphasized the need for security within the airports and in the entire society to be perceived and understood as everybody’s business and not for a selected few. Therefore, every citizen should support security agencies operating within the airports

“There is need for various security agencies at the airports to prioritize national interest, work in synergy and collaboratively, rather than working in silos at the detriment of the intended aviation security objectives”.

According to the participants, since each security agency was established by an Act of the National Assembly, there was the need therefore for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to be empowered as the apex coordinator of all other agencies operating at any of our civil airports to coordinate , control operations and the management of security agencies.

The unruly behaviour of some passengers towards security personnel across the airports also received attention with participants calling on the travelers to change their attitude.

Agreeing that the first layer in multi-layer security systems at the airport was training, the key players declared that there was the need for adequate training and retraining on security for personnel posted to the airport and retention of such trained personnel at their duty posts after undergoing training for a minimum period of one year, so as not to render the training and efforts valueless to the system.

The gathering challenged FAAN to drive the process of digitization of security related data in collaboration with security agencies in other to ease the business of providing adequate multi-layer security for the nation’s airports, while on the operational process for seamless airport passage, the participants called for ‘balancing act’ between facilitation and security procedures. One is not to override the other.

Among those present at the meeting included: former Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr Harold Demuren, Managing Director/CEO, Pathfinders Limited, Mrs Nkechi Onyenso, CEO, Centurion Aviation Security & Safety Consultant, Group Captain John Ojikutu, retired, CEO, Selective Security International, Mr Ayo Obilana and the Managing Firector of theFederal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu.