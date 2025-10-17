Key ADC members set to join us next week — APC Chairman

…as Plateau APC endorses Tinubu for 2027

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yiltwtda, has declared that key members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are set to join the APC next week, claiming that arrangements have been concluded to this effect.

This is just as the APC in Plateau State unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027 on the premise that the president has proved to be a lover of minorities and accorded the state recognition in the scheme of things.

President Tinubu was endorsed at the enlarged stakeholders meeting of the party, which had all critical stakeholders and stalwarts of the party in attendance, on Friday at the Crest Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

Speaking before the endorsement, the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yiltwatda, commended members of the party in the state for their steadfastness and commitment to the growth of the party, adding that the gale of defection to the APC in recent times was a clear demonstration of its acceptance and the feasible achievements recorded by the president within two years in office.

Professor Yilwatda disclosed that there are quite a lot of members of other political parties waiting in the wings to defect to the APC, adding that the party has been satisfied to be free from any form of bacterial infection, hence the influx into the party.

“I can categorically tell you, by next week, I am going to receive some of the notable figures in the ADC; it is not just PDP members that are defecting into our party. I can tell you that many of the ADC members have indicated their interests either to return or go join afresh.

“Some of them have finished their medicals (screening); we shall be unveiling them. next week. And in another two weeks’ time, we shall be unveiling them. Some of them are governors and both serving and former National Assembly members, including both serving and former governors.

“Mr President has proven to be a friend of the minority, especially in Plateau State; he has given the minority a voice. We have reasons to support and make sure he returns in 2027. I am not ashamed to speak about him anywhere; he has proved many people wrong, especially those who were against him in the last election. Therefore, we are prepared to support him this time around.”

He assured those who defected to the party are of equal rights with those who have been on the ground, adding that the party strongly believes in equal treatment, and told them to feel at home.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the party in Plateau State, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, stated that the party is one in the state, adding that all groups or factions have since closed ranks to project the party ahead of the 2027 election.

He further added that there was no going back on the decision to vote for President Tinubu, stating that the president has performed incredibly well and therefore deserves the votes of Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole in 2027.

Towards the end of the meeting, there was a voice vote presided over by the former deputy national secretary of APC, Barrister Festus Fuanter, in which the president was unanimously endorsed.

