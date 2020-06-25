Keto Diet for beginners in Nigeria: 7 Important tips for Ketogenic success

Fitness and health are the new lifestyle fad and the latest in the league is Keto diet which has taken social media by frenzy. With this upcoming trend doing rounds, it might have come to your notice too and you must have felt an urge to be a part of it.

Well, let us be clear about one thing here that these trends fade away as quickly as they come but Keto diet is here to stay. The reason being- the diet is highly effective and to some extent easy to follow.

However, there is one thing you need to be very sure of and that is doing it the right way. With everyone opening and sharing their experiences on the internet, it could become difficult to extract the facts from this bulk of information.

So, if you are a beginner make sure you follow a Keto diet like the Keto Burn Xtreme on Dr John in the “right way” and that is the only way you could be sure of its results.

Here, we have compiled a list of 7 important tips for beginners to make their ketogenic journey a success:

First, let us understand in brief about what exactly is a keto diet?

Keto is a low-carb; a higher-fat diet that has been designed this way to make sure that the body consumes lesser carbohydrates and still maintains optimum protein consumption by increasing the fat intake.

So, what happens is that reducing the carb consumption of the body puts it in a metabolic state called ketosis, wherein your fat intake is burned to generate energy which facilitates the weight loss process.

To put it in other terms, it is not exactly a quick-shot diet, but it is more of a lifestyle shift that we bring in by changing the way we eat. By shifting to this way of living, you can expect faster weight loss, health, and performance enhancement and that is what makes it so great.

Let us get started:

The first couple of weeks in the journey are going to be difficult but it is important that you stick to it and you will get through. For that start preparing beforehand and bring some lifestyle changes plus some changes in your kitchen shelves.

Start with a simple and easy to follow diet plan- Keto requires a great deal of knowledge of the macro-nutrients of all the foods that you are going to consume throughout. So, you should start with a simple and easy to follow diet plan which does not involve complicated foods and instead go for ingredients which you can easily add to your kitchen.

Pick simple low-carbs food like:

Protein – Chicken, eggs, fish, steak, etc.

Low carb vegetables – Mushrooms, Cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini, avocado, cucumbers, bell peppers, beans, lettuce, spinach, and kale, etc.

Fat– Butter, oil, ghee, cheese, nuts, cream and mayonnaise, dark chocolate, etc.

Get rid of temptations– In the initial days into the diet, the body may feel weak and deprived of its

favorite foods. So, make sure they are nowhere in your reach, so you do not give in to the temptation.

So, remove these foods from your kitchen for the time being and you will be Okay:

Wheat, pasta, rice, bread, cereals, candies, pastries, sodas and Ice-creams, lentils, pulses, chips, unhealthy snacks, etc.

Well, this may come to your surprise but here are certain fruits and vegetables which are not Keto-friendly. These include potatoes, mangoes, bananas, pineapple, oranges, apples, grapes, etc. So, you will need to eliminate these also from your diet.

Take small steps. You are making a transition from an unhealthy eating lifestyle to Keto, it has to be gradual and smooth. Do not go overboard with it expecting too much out of your body, the results would not be good.

In the initial days of the diet, cutting carbs all-together is not a good idea as the body will go into a state of shock. It will result in excessive cravings and too much of keto flu symptoms. To keep them at a bay it is advisable that you start small and transition gradually into this lifestyle so your body can fully accept the change.

Follow these tips:

Cut out unhealthy and junk food from your diet first and then start eliminating complex carbs like bread and pasta. Start eliminating sweets from your diet first and then skip to starchy and fatty fruits and veggies.

Keep your body hydrated

Food is just one part of the Keto diet, while the water stays another important element of it. So, here it is water is one important tool through which you can aim to maximize the benefits of your keto diet. So, it is very important to drink enough water to stay healthy and make your diet effective. This is because drinking lots of water will make sure that our body levels of sodium, magnesium, and electrolyte are stable and supplemented.

So, it has been studied and concluded that during Keto one must aim to drink at least 16 cups of water a day to maintain a healthy balance and have the strength generated to continue with the diet.

Practice mindful eating

Keto, as we talked above, is a lifestyle and not a fad diet, so the idea here remains following no strict rules. This means that you must actively practice mindful eating and eat only when hungry. The food we eat in Keto acts as a natural appetite suppressant, so you will experience your appetite reducing automatically. This is the beauty of it as you do not have to suppress your hunger. This also means that eat when your body requires so and this way you will be hitting your right protein goal by eating optimally.

Practice Portion control

Though we mentioned that during keto one can eat when the body gives a signal but that does not mean you can eat as much as you want. Like other diets, portion control remains an important part of this diet too.

Fortunately, your appetite will automatically be reduced as an outcome of this diet, it still is important that you maintain and manage your portions wisely, so your body gets the complete benefit of it.

Listen to your body

Keto is a highly effective Diet change and works for almost everyone but that does not mean these diets are one-size-fit-all. You must be very careful while choosing a keto diet plan for you.

The key here is –listen to your body and read the signals carefully. Practice your diet control only as much as your body can take and do not expect too much out of it. There are various kinds of Keto diet so choose the one which suits your body and is easy for you to follow.

Remember, you are doing this for your body so do not go overboard with it that it starts affecting your body negatively. Keep one thing in mind that the purpose here is to lead a healthy lifestyle and ensure you stay in shape with the right efforts.

