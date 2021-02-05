Kerry Prince appointed Brand Director in Reed Exhibitions restructure

Reed Exhibitions has announced the appointed of Kerry Prince as the new brand director of UK-based Reed Exhibitions.

The newly formed brand team is the consolidation of the company’s B2B and Reed Travel Exhibitions divisions and will be responsible for the curation of the portfolio of well-established event brands, including Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

According to Prince “I am looking forward to leading this new team. B2B and the travel and events industries have faced enormous challenges since the start of the pandemic but we are looking forward to planning for a post-COVID-19 recovery period.

“This year, our priority is to deliver physical events that are as COVID-19 safe and secure as possible and also offer ‘exhibitor not presents’ and or remote access options for our audience who cannot join us in-person.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to support the sectors with whom we work on the road to recovery and long-term growth,” said Prince

Prince has more than 20 years of experience in the corporate event sector, working on conferences, summits and trade shows around the world. She started her career in New Zealand and has also worked in Australia, China, the US, Barbados and the UK.

Prince joined Reed Exhibitions in 2015 and has held leadership positions across the company’s B2B events. This includes two years as portfolio director for Reed Travel Exhibitions’ IBTM Events portfolio, the business events industry’s leading global trade shows.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director for the Middle East region and Arabian Travel Market said “Kerry not only understands our corporate structure and our portfolio of travel events, she also has a vast amount of international experience, in particular her knowledge of the Australasian and UK markets will be invaluable to the Arabian Travel Market team.”

Arabian Travel Market will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16-19 May, 2021. The live event will be followed a week later by ATM Virtual (24-26 May 2021).

Prince will join the UK’s Exhibitions Leadership Team and report to Anna Dycheva-Smirnova, who was appointed CEO of Reed Exhibitions UK earlier this year, in addition to her role as CEO of Russia, Turkey and the Middle East.

Anna Dycheva-Smirnova said “This is a positive development for Reed Exhibitions UK. Kerry has been a valued team member since she joined Reed six years ago and I’m delighted that she has accepted this new challenge.

“I am confident that Kerry will continue to lead with conviction, commitment and success and I am very much looking forward to working with her and the rest of the leadership team.”

