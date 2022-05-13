Kenya’s Jacktone Alufwani wins inaugural AMVCA digital content creators’ competition

Organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) have announced Jacktone Alufwani as the winner of the special Digital Content Creator’s Day Competition. The announcement was made at the ‘Digital Content Creators’ Brunch’ on Wednesday, May 11.

Jacktone went against hundreds of other content creators who sent in their entries when the AMVCAs announced the competition on April 30. They asked content creators to submit a well-produced skit not more than three minutes long in any genre or topic for the competition.

Jacktone won the ‘overall best in technical skill, lighting, and performance’ award. Like many other activities planned for the eighth edition of the AMVCA, his win and this competition acknowledge the changes in the entertainment industry and every facet that makes it functional.

MultiChoice Nigeria and MultiChoice Talent Factory also rewarded two runner ups with masterclasses. Evovo from Warri won the award for ‘best theme’, while Rivers Allison Precious took home the award for ‘The most creative video’.

The competition was created to showcase exceptional talents from across the continent. It is part of the efforts the organisation is working on to spotlight and celebrate the growing popularity of online content creators across Africa.

After being announced as the winner, Jacktone shared his gratitude, saying, “I never saw that coming. I was going in with the big shots, and I never saw that coming. I need to breathe! I’m going to tell my team that we brought this home. We are going to slaughter a goat and celebrate it. Thank you so much. I’m humbled.”





He left the brunch with a Canon camera, studio earphones from Dolby, a masterclass from the MultiChoice Talent Factory and the bragging rights of being the first winner of the AMVCA digital creators competition.

There were also several informative sessions about the digital content industry with speakers like the former Director-General of the NBC, Emeka Mba and Head of partnerships and marketing, Showmax Nigeria, Tobi Adeola. There was also a six-man panel that had KieKie, Elozonam Ogbolu, Frank I-tom, Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), Grant Housley, and Tosin Ajibade (Olorisupergal) with Toyosi Etim-Effiong, creative director of MIPAD, as moderator.

