Kenya: MP shot dead in ‘targeted’ attack in Nairobi

Kenyan Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were, has been shot dead in a suspected assassination along a busy street in Nairobi, in what police have described as a targeted and planned attack.

According to the BBC, gunmen on a motorcycle reportedly trailed the legislator’s vehicle before one of them alighted and opened fire at close range.

“The nature of this crime appears to be both targeted and predetermined,” said police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga in a statement.

The opposition MP, who had previously expressed concern about threats to his life, was critically injured in the attack that occurred late Wednesday.

His driver and bodyguard, both unhurt, rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The fatal shooting took place along Ngong Road near a busy roundabout frequently manned by traffic police and monitored by security cameras.

Senior police officials and detectives swiftly responded to the scene, with investigations now underway.

President William Ruto of Kenya has condemned the killing and instructed police to carry out a thorough investigation, stating, “Those responsible must be held to account.”

Fellow lawmakers expressed outrage and grief, demanding swift justice for their slain colleague.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetang’ula described Were as a “fearless and distinguished” legislator, calling the killing “devastating.”

ALSO READ: Court convicts blogger for cyberbullying MFM founder

The motive behind the assassination remains unclear, but Were had publicly alleged in February that “hired goons” were plotting to kill him, linking the threats to political tensions in his Kasipul constituency.

“When you hear I have been killed, Kasipul will not be the same again. But I know they won’t kill me because I have the Bible in my phone and another one under my pillow,” he had said during a public event.

Homicide detectives returned to the scene on Thursday alongside Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen, who confirmed that “investigations have advanced.”

Were, a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), was serving his second term in parliament. In his statement, ODM leader Raila Odinga condemned the killing, saying the legislator was “mercilessly and in cold blood, gunned down by an assassin.” He added: “We have lost a gallant son of the soil!”

Were was a supporter of the current “broad-based government,” formed following a political truce between Odinga and President Ruto after the contested 2022 elections.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE