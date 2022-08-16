Kenya election 2022: Raila Odinga rejects presidential vote results

World News
By Tribune Online
Raila Odinga rejects,

Raila Odinga has rejected the results of Kenya’s presidential election saying that the figures announced on Monday were “null and void”.

According to the results, Mr Odinga narrowly lost to Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Odinga accused the head of the electoral body of a “blatant disregard of the constitution”.

“We totally without reservation reject the presidential election results,” he said.

