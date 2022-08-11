Kenya Election 2022: Media must not declare winner before us – Kenya officials

World News
By Tribune Online

Kenya’s elections chief has warned the media not to announce the winner of the presidential poll before his own organisation does. (BBC)

“Please don’t declare anybody the winner, it is our job to declare who is the winner,” IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Thursday.

“This is a transparent process, you can log in and verify what’s there,” he said, referring to the IEBC’s website.

“The results in the public portal are the same results that the [electoral] commission will use to complete this process,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
World News

France battles ‘monster’ wildfire near Bordeaux

World News

Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home

World News

Ukraine war: Explosions hit airstrip in Russia-annexed Crimea

World News

Russia puts Iranian satellite into orbit

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More