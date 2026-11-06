Kenya: Court sentences cult leader to 200 years in prison for starving 190 children to death

A Kenyan court has sentenced religious cult leader Paul Mackenzie to 200 years in prison for the deaths of 190 children who were starved to death on his orders in Shakahola Forest, in one of the deadliest cult-related massacres in modern history.

The sentence, delivered on Friday by Justice Diana Kavedza, comprises 100 years for murder by starvation and another 100 years for direct homicide.

Mackenzie, who headed an apocalyptic Christian movement near Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast, was accused of directing his followers to starve themselves and their children to death in the belief that doing so would allow them to reach heaven before the end of the world.

Investigations revealed that his followers were subjected to violence and intimidation to enforce the instructions. Some victims were beaten for attempting to obtain food or water, while others were locked inside houses and left to die. The bodies were discovered in shallow graves, latrines and other locations across the forest. Some victims were reportedly buried alive.

The court also sentenced 28 co-defendants, who were convicted alongside Mackenzie last month, to prison terms ranging from 10 to 160 years.

Mackenzie, dressed in a grey polo shirt and black trousers, remained expressionless as the judge announced his sentence at a tent erected outside the court.

He had denied the murder allegations, insisting that he did not compel his followers to starve. However, the court dismissed his defence.

His lawyer, Lawrence Obonyo, who represents Mackenzie and almost all the other convicted defendants, said the defence team would appeal the judgement.

In explaining the severity of the crimes, Justice Kavedza highlighted how Mackenzie exploited his influence to manipulate vulnerable followers, particularly children.

Mackenzie had built a following through sermons broadcast on his YouTube channel, which attracted thousands of subscribers. The judge said he used his media presence and charismatic personality to gain the confidence of followers before subjecting them to his instructions.

“Children observed as their siblings dropped dead after enduring hunger for days,” she said. “Those who stole food or water were beaten, their hands tied and locked up in houses, turned into fasting bays to die.”

The case came to international attention in April 2023, when Kenyan police began recovering human remains from Shakahola Forest, near the coastal town of Malindi.

Although the trial focused on the deaths of 190 children and one adult, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reported that 448 bodies were eventually recovered from the forest.

Mackenzie is also facing a separate case over the alleged deaths of 52 people discovered at another location in a village about 30 kilometres away. The additional victims could bring the suspected death toll linked to the cult to 500.

He has pleaded not guilty to the allegations in the separate case.

The scale of the Shakahola killings has drawn comparisons with other major cult-related mass deaths, including the 2000 Ugandan doomsday cult massacre, which claimed more than 700 lives, and the 1978 Jonestown massacre in Guyana, where more than 900 people died after an American cult leader ordered followers to drink poison.

The sentencing has also brought renewed attention to the families whose relatives were among the victims or remain missing.

Stephen Mwiti, 48, said his wife, who was convicted as one of Mackenzie’s accomplices, had taken their six children to Shakahola, where they were starved to death.

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Questioning the decision to subject children to the deadly fasting exercise, Mwiti said before the sentencing: “Even if the adults had agreed to fast, “what about the children?” Mwiti told Reuters ahead of the sentencing.”

Suleiman Zero, whose wife and six children remain missing, broke down in tears outside the court after the judgement.

“I am happy but where is my family?” he said. “The one thing that I request from the government is that they help find my family. If they are dead, then let me have the bodies to bury.”

Mackenzie’s son, Dan Mackenzie, also welcomed the ruling, saying he had left the religious group during his early teens after losing faith in its promises of heaven.

He said his decision to leave came at a cost, as he lost friends and his younger brother to the group.

“It’s justice to the people who we lost over there in Shakahola,” he said.

(Reuters)