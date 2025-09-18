Kenya Airways pays NCAA sanction over consumer protection breach

Kenya Airways has paid a sanction fee to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as a penalty for infractions related to consumer protection, including the Gloria Omisore case.

The payment was made on Wednesday, following a series of meetings between NCAA officials, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, and representatives from Kenya Airways and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“The NCAA sanctions are not to punish operators, but to help improve their flight operations, especially with regards to safety and passenger handling protocols,” said the NCAA’s spokesman, Michael Achimugu in a statement regarding the payment on his X handle.

The authority emphasized that Kenya Airways has a long-standing relationship with Nigeria and looks forward to improvements in the airline’s operations in the country.

“The sanctions do not diminish the positive aspects of the airline’s operations. This was a case-specific penalty.”

Kenya Airways has complied with the NCAA’s determination by paying the sanction fine.

However, the NCAA notes that the timeframe for resolving the cases for which the sanction was announced has elapsed.

“While commending the airline for complying with the determination of the NCAA, we must remind that the payment of sanction fines does not conclude the issues,” Achimugu stated.

The NCAA assures both passengers and airlines of its commitment to protecting their rights and responsibilities and will continue to follow through on the matters related to the infractions.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE