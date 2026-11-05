Kenny Blaq, Real Warripikin to headline Africa Comedy Live launch in Lagos

African comedy is set for a fresh platform to expand its global reach as Africa Comedy Live (ACL) prepares to unveil its web application at a special gathering in Lagos on November 13.

The platform, which seeks to connect African comedians, content creators and comedy enthusiasts across the continent and the diaspora, will hold its launch event at TRIB3, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The invitation-only gathering is expected to attract comedians, entertainment industry stakeholders, media representatives and prospective partners as the organisation begins a new phase of its efforts to promote African comedy and storytelling to international audiences.

Among the comedians associated with the platform’s activities are Kenny Blaq, Helen Paul, Real Warripikin and David Operah, who have featured in its comedy showcases in the United States since 2019.

The Lagos unveiling will also celebrate established African comedy acts whose creativity and influence have helped shape the industry, while providing opportunities for emerging performers to connect with audiences and industry players.

According to the organisers, Africa Comedy Live was established on the belief that African comedy deserves greater international visibility and a dedicated platform through which its creators can showcase their talents.

The web application is expected to serve as a meeting point for comedians, content creators and comedy lovers, offering opportunities to discover new talent, access comedy content and build connections across geographical boundaries.

For entertainers and digital content creators, the platform is expected to provide an additional avenue to expand their audiences, improve visibility and explore collaborations within the entertainment industry.

It will also create opportunities for brands and corporate organisations interested in partnering with African comedy talents to reach wider audiences through creative collaborations.

The organisers said the decision to bring the platform’s next phase to Lagos reflects their desire to strengthen its presence on the continent and build closer relationships with African comedy stakeholders.

Beyond providing entertainment, the initiative seeks to promote the cultural identity and everyday experiences that distinguish African humour, while creating opportunities for local stories and comedic expressions to resonate with international audiences.

With the Lagos launch, Africa Comedy Live is looking to build on its activities in the United States since 2019 and establish a stronger connection between African comedy creators at home and in the diaspora.