Kennedy Iyere debunks reports of harassing bank staff

The Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) Coordinator-General, Comrade Kennedy Iyere has distanced himself from a recent report alleging that he harassed staff at a Keystone Bank branch.

The philanthropreneur, therefore, called for credible journalism, stressing the importance of fact-based reporting and responsible media practices in promoting transparency and social good, particularly in a digital age where misinformation can spread quickly and have far-reaching consequences.

In a detailed explanation of the incident, Iyere clarified that he visited the bank to open an account for a major project, leveraging Keystone Bank’s professionalism and service delivery.

He expressed admiration for the bank’s employees and leaders, citing their efficiency and dedication as reasons for his preference.

“I opted to speak with the branch manager, but due to a misunderstanding, I was initially attended to by another staff member,” Iyere explained. “However, the manager eventually arrived, and all necessary explanations and clarifications were provided. There was no disruption or untoward incident, as falsely reported.”

Iyere expressed disappointment with the online news outlet that published the story, accusing them of sensationalism and a lack of fact-checking.

He called for greater regulation of the media space to prevent the spread of misinformation and protect individuals’ reputations.

“As a public figure, I will not hesitate to speak out against false reports and defend my reputation,” Iyere said. “I will reach out to the Minister of Communications to look into this matter and ensure that such incidents do not recur.”

Reaffirming his association with Keystone Bank, Iyere described it as one of the strongest brands he identifies with, citing their professionalism, service delivery, and commitment to excellence.

“The account I took to them is still being worked on, and they will open it before the end of today or tomorrow,” Iyere said. “I don’t see why they would take up someone else’s headache. It’s unfortunate that some media outlets prioritize sensationalism over fact-based reporting.”

Iyere stressed the need for responsible journalism and fact-checking in the digital age, nothing that as a prominent figure in Nigerian society, his reputation and credibility are built on commitment to truth and transparency.

