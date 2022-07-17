Kemi Nelson’s death painful, a great loss ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson, a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership body of the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), who died on Sunday aged 66, describing her passing as painful and a great loss to the state, especially the ruling party, considering her unique position as one of the great mobilisers in the party.

Nelson is a former Executive Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and also the ex-South-West Zonal Women Leader of the ruling APC.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, and further described the late Lagos APC Women Leader as a “passionate, trustworthy, committed, extremely loyal politician, leader, women advocate and an invaluable asset to APC and Lagos State.”

“The death of Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson is a painful and big loss to me personally. It is also a great loss to the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), our party, APC, the deceased family and friends.

“I am saddened by the passage of this indefatigable, devoted, loyal, committed, progressive democrat and team player who played remarkable roles in the success of our party at the state, zonal and national levels during her lifetime,” the governor said.

“Chief Kemi Nelson as a consummate politician and committed leader of her people, especially women, contributed immensely to the growth and development of our great party as APC Women Leader in Lagos and South-West. She also did her best for our dear Lagos State during her tenure as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the politician of note would be missed dearly by her family, friends and the entire political class, particularly GAC, chieftains and APC members across Lagos State and Nigeria, praying to God to grant her soul eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family she left behind.

“She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and their entire political class, particularly GAC, chieftains and members of the ruling party across Lagos State and Nigeria.

“I pray that God would grant the soul of our beloved GAC member, Chief Kemi Nelson, eternal rest and comfort to the immediate and political family she left behind,” the governor prayed.