London-based Nigerian designer, Kemi Ayodele, is doing great wonders as she recently launched the online store of her fashion business, Abaake by eQuip.

As one of the leading African entrepreneurs in the fashion industry, the young woman who started her trade learning from a creative mother has made her marks with her Abaake by eQuip designs and the eQuip fashion school where she trains the young the craft in indigenous clothing and how to succeed in the business.

With a lot of mentions and honours to her name, the seamstress was one of the pioneer facilitators for the NYSC SAED program in Ibadan where over 100 graduates were trained and also her contribution in the ‘free face mask’ distribution during the covid-19 pandemic was widely noted.

At the launch of her online store, she hinted that the Nigerian fabric is not new to the international space but she believes there is need to integrate the local fabrics into everyday wear across the world and in Nigeria forming the major reason where Abaake by eQuip with a large clientele base in Nigeria, UK, USA and Canada is being launched online.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE