Actress Kemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, has concluded plans to release her latest comical series “Sidi Goes to School” on YouTube.

The series is an emphatic progress on the character build up of Sidi, as created by Ariyo.

Those who have followed Sidi’s career in the last few years would confirm that she has worn the mask of the comical character in several movies and now developed a mental note to own the character’s originality in her dramatic creations.

Her new series will be shown on her YouTube channel Kemity TV from May 30th. As directed by Sanusi Izihaq, the series parades actors such as Ibrahim Bakare Itele, Bakare Zainab, Yemi Elesho, Fausat Balogun, among others.

Speaking on this development, Idris Bello of Emiralty Africa, the project’s media consultant, said: “Kemi Ariyo has once again taken her career pursuits more seriously, as this project will come out to be one of her best you have ever seen. She continues to learn and exhibit new ideas of growth and creative dexterity.”

