KELINA Hospital has marked its 15th anniversary with the news of its feat in conducting 250 prostate surgeries using the advanced and non-invasive Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) procedure.

The feat was announced at a press conference addressed in Lagos by the medical director of the hospital, Dr. Celsus Undie which operates from two facilities in Victoria Island, Lagos and Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Dr Undie stated: “This May, 2023 is a milestone in the life of Kelina Hospital as we mark 5,000 surgical operations on 5,000 citizens without losing a single citizen inside our operating room after surgery since we opened in 2008.

“This May, 2023, also is a major milestone in the last four years of our work when we have done successfully 250 Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) surgeries for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland that can obstruct urine, capable of causing damage to the kidney, kidney failure and other life-threatening complications.

“In 2012, the Federal Government recognized our efforts by awarding us a pioneer status in minimally invasive surgery and we started aiming for infection-free surgery by the use of Plasma Sterilization for our endoscopes in 2015.

“In 2011, we were also on record as the first hospital in Nigeria to perform Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy(PCNL) and Laser Lithotripsy for Kidney stones in Nigeria. Also, in 2012, we went on record as the first hospital to perform laparoscopic radical prostatectomy in Nigeria. Both patients that had the first surgeries are still alive and well.

“Some of the equipment that helped us achieve these milestones include the 120 Watts laser, which was the first of that type of equipment in Africa and the 150 Watts laser, which was probably the first in Nigeria since January 2022, and is still the only one in Lagos State. The two Lithoclast Master machines we have for kidney stones are the only two in Nigeria.

“At the moment, HoLEP is the most common surgery we do. The type of prostates we see in Nigeria are so big that TURP is not the best for them, as it cannot remove enough prostates, and the patients may need to return to theatre in the future aside from requiring to be on a catheter for longer times after TURP. HoLEP is the best for them.

“Performing 250 HoLEP surgeries for patients with prostate problems without giving blood to more than a handful of them is a big deal. One of those prostates measured 550g in size. Nothing apart from HoLEP or open surgery can handle that. But we did it safely with HoLEP. We are grateful to those who have trusted us to allow us to operate on them.”