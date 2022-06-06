Kelani condemns Owo attack, calls for total justice

The presidential aspirant of the Action Alliance, Dr Tunde Anifowose Kelani, has lamented the insecurity of the country following the terrorists’ attack on innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, in Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday.

Speaking with Tribune Online, Kelani said the attack was uncalled for just as he urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to get the perpetrators and make them scapegoats to other terrorist groups.

He said the citizens demand justice while describing the attack as an ugly thing that could ever happen to any society.

The CEO at Siegener Sabithos International Services disclosed that “As an advocate of peace and established democracy, it’s nothing but a failure to feel insecure even at the safest place, sanctuary. I vehemently oppose the action and hope that the authorities will beam their searchlight to dig into the hideouts of those evil perpetrators. This should not be happening in a democratic society where people have entrusted their confidence in elective representatives.”

“It’s so sad that we are experiencing such insecurity at this time that the country is facing a lot more than the citizens can bear. I sympathise with the families of the deceased and pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

