Keke Ogungbe unveils Naija Star Search Reality Show

Latest News
By Rotimi Ige

Legendary Nigerian music producer, Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe is on the verge to strike gold for a second time on the Nigerian music scene.

After successfully making a major impact with his Kennis Music, AIT Jamz, and later Primetime Africa Jamz, Ogungbe is set to mould a new generation of Nigerian music acts that will reign supreme on the global scene.

The CEO of Kennis FM will be bringing his exploits, experiences, and global knowledge of the music industry to the fore as he joins the music reality show as lead judge.

The Naija Star Search Reality Show is powered by affordable pay-TV company, StarTimes. Audition for Naija Star Search is open till July 17 on naijastarsearch with 10 million naira prize money and other consolation prizes.

Speaking, Keke Ogungbe said, “it’s the joy of seeing Africa setting standards on music mainstream across the globe. The history we have created as Africans, especially Kennis Music being one of the major pioneers of the evolution of Afrobeats, is truly priceless.

“The history is not complete without mentioning some of our artistes that played prominent roles in achieving this great height. The likes of 2baba, Dbanj, JJC Skills, Sound Sultan, and many others popularly known across the globe, who do not only print Afrobeats in gold in the hearts of many, both home and abroad, but also make Nigeria Proud.

“This has also opened opportunities to Nigerian youths today doing really well in music, with the likes of Burna Boy who is not just nominated for Grammy but brings it home to us.

“This joy for me transcends just being part of history but also being able to give platforms to Nigerian youths with great talent to showcase themselves.

“Thus, this July, we are introducing Naija Star Search. Naija Star Search is a reality show aimed at discovering the next generation of afrobeats superstars, courtesy of StarTimes.”

 

