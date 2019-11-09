Kehinde of the Lijadu sisters fame dies in US at 71

By Dapo Falade
Lijadu

Kehinde, the twin sister of Taiwo of the Lijadu sisters fame, dies in New York, the United States of America (USA), on Saturday morning, aged 71.

The news of her death was broken by her twin sister and later confirmed by her cousin, David Olanrewaju Lijadu.

The deceased, who has been battling severe stroke following a fall from the staircase in 1996, ruled the Nigerian music scene, along with her identical sister, from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s.

The identical sisters were cousins of the late maverick afrobeat icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The duo, with their unique combination of genres of afrobeat, reggae, disco and Memphis soul, achieved great success in Nigeria and moderate popularity and influence in Europe during the period.

Born on 18 September 1948, the duo had to their credit several albums, including ‘Horizon Unlimited’, ‘Danger’, ‘Africa’ and ‘Sunshine’, among others, with evergreen tracks such as Reincarnation, Danger, Orere Elejigbo.

The Lijadu Sisters were notable for being the West African version of the Pointer Sisters who were said to attained popularity by mixing afrobeat sounds with jazz and disco.

