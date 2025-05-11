Keffi-Port-Harcourt road: Works Minister assures delivery by June 2026

Travellers from Keffi to Port Harcourt have been assured of a seamless journey by June 2026, as funding for the completion of the stretch of road is available for deployment, Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Goronyo, has said.

The Minister, who toured the expansion of the Abuja-Keffi expressway, stated that the federal government is not hindered in any way regarding the funding of the road.

The Minister made this statement while fielding questions from journalists during an inspection of the ongoing expansion of the Abuja-Keffi Expressway on Saturday.

Addressing journalists present at the inspection tour, the Minister said, “This road is very critical because it connects many states along its route.”

According to him, the road runs from Abuja through Nasarawa and Benue, linking Enugu before reaching Port Harcourt.

His words: “We have completed the stretch from Keffi to Makurdi, and the ongoing work covers Maraba to Keffi, as well as Makurdi to Enugu. Significant progress has been achieved by the contractor.

“What we anticipate is that by June next year, the entire stretch of this road—from Abuja to Port Harcourt—will be completed. This means that any passenger or motorist can simply drive from Abuja to Port Harcourt without hindrance.

“This project opens a crucial corridor for the movement of goods and services and, by extension, reduces travel time while providing economic benefits along these roads.

“Based on my assessment so far, I can confidently say that significant progress has been made, with 40% completion achieved. This contract was awarded in June 2023 with a completion period of 30 months.

“Work commenced here in December last year, and as of now, the project has reached 43% completion. This means that by June next year, this project will be completed, along with other ongoing projects along this corridor. By the end of June 2026, the President will commission this laudable project for Nigerians.”

Regarding financial concerns raised by the contractor, the Minister said, “Let me assure Nigerians that this project will not face any financial issues, and I also assure the contractor that once the certificate is ready, we are prepared to pay.

“This is a SUKUK-funded project—the money is readily available and does not depend on the budget. We are simply waiting for the certificate to be issued so that the Ministry can proceed with payment.”

The Minister stated that the total cost of the project is ₦72 billion.

Speaking on behalf of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the Project Manager, Engr Ronald, noted that the overall progress of the project stands at 42%.

Discussing the challenges, he said, “The first challenge is cash flow. So far, we have completed 43% of the project, but we have only received 26% of the payment. We are currently experiencing financial constraints in executing the project.

“The second challenge we face is heavy traffic on the road. As there are no alternative routes available, we are forced to work at night, which poses a significant challenge to our operations.”

Joining the Minister on the inspection were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr Olufunsho Adebiyi, and the Director of Highways, North Central Zone, Engr S.K. Ahmed.

